Friends and family pay homage to Jim Ryan

WITHOUT trucks Australia stops, and without folk like Jim Ryan the trucks stop. For every bloke behind the wheel, there needs to be a bloke behind the truck – and if that truck was an Atkinson with a Gardner diesel in it, well, there were none better than Jim at fixing it.

Sadly, Jim passed away on April 3, aged 81. Even sadder was that, due to COVID-19, only 10 people were allowed to be present at his funeral service.

That however, did not stop his friends and neighbours in his small Victorian town of Bonnie Doon lining the street afterwards, to pay homage to the man as the cortege passed them by, a testament to the esteem in which Jim was held.

Jim was born in Ballarat on 29/6/1938, one of nine children.

At around three years of age the family moved to Upwey in the Dandenong Ranges, where his father was employed by the State Electricity Commission, in bringing power to the area.

We gather the thought of getting a 240 volt shock was not in Jim’s DNA, but rather the enticement of oil and grease.

He started work as a motor mechanic in Brunswick, then to Belgrave, and from there to Diesel Services at Clayton. Here he was building Atkinsons and powering them with Gardner’s (and the odd Cummins).

It was also here that he fell in love with the Atkinson brand and the motors that powered them – Gardner.

Diesel Services later became Atkinson trucks. Jim was the Australian Service Manager and truck repairs at Atkinson’s for a few years then he went on to Gardner Diesel Motors, which was part of the same company, with Merv Sizland.

Gardner had an enviable name in the marine industry and Jim and Merv travelled the length of the Victorian and South Australian coastlines, repairing the Gardner motors in the fishing boats. Jim also went overseas a couple of times to the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea to do motors over there.

Jim Ryan.

International Harvester took over that business so Jim moved to Diesel Equipment in Dandenong. Then he built a factory in Dandenong with his brother, Michael and son, Peter and opened up his own business J & A Gardner Diesels (of course).

He eventually retired to Bonnie Doon where he continued to work for a short time and was universally respected for his honesty and outstanding workmanship.

“He idolised Atkinson trucks. In his eyes they were the best truck on the road. This was in the late ‘60s going into the ‘70s. Jim never drove himself but was rather a supplier of trucks to the industry, said wife Ann.

“He also had a 1942 American La France (International) fire truck in the shed. This truck was a foam pumper, used at airfields.” Ann believes the truck was used by the RAAF throughout the war.

“Jim’s whole career revolved round trucks, fishing boats and a few old tractors here and there. He believed that Gardner diesels were the best thing ever invented, along with Atkinson.”

Throughout Jim’s work and life he made friends with a lot of truckies as well as fishermen. He was always up and down the road or out on the water fixing engines. One of those friends was Frank Latorre.

Frank had purchased a Foden he’d seen lying around at Universal Wreckers in Shepparton.

“It was a pretty solid old truck so I thought I’d patch it up. I had mechanical trouble with it and knew a couple of mechanics who worked at the Ardmona factory who had Atkinson’s with Gardner motors in them – which mine also has. I couldn’t get any sense or help out of them because they were too busy and so forth,” said Frank.

Frank Latorre's Foden – the link for a lasting friendship with Jim.

“Anyhow one day at the quarry where I worked, a bloke from Deniliquin turns up in a Foden. I jumped on him for information and he put me on to Jim Ryan. This was in the mid ‘80s. I drove the Foden down to him and he helped me out with it big time, both in motor repairs and in fitting power-assisted steering. From that time on we became great mates and were very close.

“Jim had many operations on his knees and shoulders and back. Most of these were due to the constraints of working down in hulls of boats. You’ve gotta remember that back in those days, most of the work on these motors in terms of getting them in and out and so forth was all done manually.

“Jim may not have been on the road but he was involved in keeping the trucking industry moving. That’s probably the most important job of all in this industry. If they’re not on the road then no-one is making money.

Jim Ryan's beloved Atkinson.

“It’s all about reliability which means servicing from people like Jim. Jim’s life was all about keeping other people on the road. Whether it was day or night it made no difference to him, he was always out there. As long as he got them moving to get their job done and put food on their tables he was quite happy.”

RIP Jim Ryan. Thankyou for your service.