Freightliner's Big Boys Toys are back

ORGANISERS say Freightliner's epic Big Boys Toys 2020 event is set to be "bigger, better, louder and more rip-roaring than ever before".

Marketing manager Jane Chapman said it is the third time the event has been held at Daimler Trucks Sunshine Coast, with 60 toys in last year's show and shine, with 350 valued customers attending.

"Forward wind to 2020 and the popularity has continued to grow with more than 600 tickets being issued to date and 80 toys already registered, which doesn't include the multitude of Harleys and bikes travelling from Rick's Garage with the Farrows team on the day," she said.

"We are totally stoked that Farrows Customs are putting on two stunt shows to entertain the crowds and local muso Dan Horne and his band are providing the soundtrack."

The event, to be held on Saturday, February 29, is the brainchild of Dealer Principal Chris Spence.

It started as a fun way to thank loyal customers for their ongoing support.

Mr Spence said it evolved over the years with almost twice the number of toys and guests registering already than this time last year.

"As a result, we are opening up the whole of the yard to accommodate the toys and crowd," he said.



And it's not only the number of toys and guests that will be bigger this year either, with everything increased this year: toys, guests, food, drinks, entertainment and cash prizes.

The prizes this year have doubled to $500 each, for the three winning People's Choice toys.

The show will star Bryan Farrow and the Farrows Customs stunt team who are setting up and stunt arena to wow the guests.

Also making an appearance is Freightliner's newest addition to their portfolio the Cascadia which is making its debut on the Sunshine Coast especially for the show.

teh The high energy event culminates in a fuel filled, "rev the engines" demo and prize ceremony where three $500 cash prizes will be awarded to the lucky toy owners who take out the coveted Best on Show categories (chosen this year by the people).

Dan Horne and his band will headline the main truck stage; Matt Wilson from Moffat Beach Brewing Co and new brewery on the block Blackflag are bringing the craft ales to quench guest thirsts.