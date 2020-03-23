Freight exempt from border closures

ALL freight movements will be exempt from the state's border closure restrictions, the Queensland Trucking Association confirmed this afternoon.

Queensland borders will be closed from midnight on Wednesday and anyone traveling into the state will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days regardless if they are sick or not.

However, freight is exempt.

In an email statement, the QTA said they were preparing guidelines for Border Control Protocols and would update members as soon as they are confirmed.

The Courier Mail has reported that further details will be provided tomorrow and understands that the South Australian model will be closely considered.

The QTA said in the meantime, follow the official coronavirus management protocols as issued by the Government and Department of Health.