Menu
Subscribe
Login
Truck drivers will be exempt from Queensland border closures.
Truck drivers will be exempt from Queensland border closures. David Nielsen
News

Freight exempt from border closures

23rd Mar 2020 4:02 PM | Updated: 4:15 PM

ALL freight movements will be exempt from the state's border closure restrictions, the Queensland Trucking Association confirmed this afternoon.

Queensland borders will be closed from midnight on Wednesday and anyone traveling into the state will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days regardless if they are sick or not.

However, freight is exempt.

In an email statement, the QTA said they were preparing guidelines for Border Control Protocols and would update members as soon as they are confirmed.

The Courier Mail has reported that further details will be provided tomorrow and understands that the South Australian model will be closely considered.

The QTA said in the meantime, follow the official coronavirus management protocols as issued by the Government and Department of Health.

border closure covid19 palaszcsuk government qld
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        COVID-19 closes more borders, but trucks still allowed in

        COVID-19 closes more borders, but trucks still allowed in

        News South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory are all following Tasmania’s lead.

        Take inspiration from army and work out with your truck

        Take inspiration from army and work out with your truck

        News TRUCKIES shouldn’t be embarrassed to be seen exercising around their trucks or...

        Loan payments reprieve for operators impacted by virus

        Loan payments reprieve for operators impacted by virus

        News ATA said it’s a big win for the industry but more can be done.

        New truck stop takes truckies needs into account

        New truck stop takes truckies needs into account

        News TRUCKIES needs have been taken into account by developers of a new truck stop set...