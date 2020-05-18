Free webinar on how tech can maximise fuel tax credits

FUEL CREDITS: Register for a free webinar on how to get more out of your next claims.

WHEN considering fuel tax credits, most business, one way or another, do claim returns.

But are you correctly apportioning on-and-off-road travel to maximise entitlements? Are you measuring idle times?

What about auxiliary equipment and machinery?

Teletrac Navman is holding a free industry webinar on May 27 to answer those questions, and a whole lot more when it comes to getting the most out of your fuel tax credits.

Technology can play a key role in helping you prepare your claims with ease and accuracy to ensure the maximum rebate you’re entitled to, said Teletrac Navman.

“We invite you to join us in our upcoming webinar where Peter Perich, director of PPM Tax and Legal, will discuss how fuel tax credit rebates can be maximised and optimised with telematics and cover off missing opportunities and common mistakes to avoid.

“Following the presentation, you’ll be able to ask Peter Perich any question you’d like around fuel tax credits and the solution.”

The webinar starts at 1pm (AEST) and will run for approximately 30 minutes.

To register, click here.