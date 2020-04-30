Menu
SPECIAL OFFER: Carrolls Workshops are offering free suspension checks during the pandemic.
Free suspension checks at Carrolls Springs during pandemic

30th Apr 2020 12:30 PM

THE good blokes at Carrolls Springs are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to supporting the industry during the pandemic.

At each of their workshops in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne they are now offering free truck suspension checks.

Just give your nearest workshop a call – Brisbane (Wacol) (07) 3723 9504, Sydney (Smithfield) (02) 9681 1355 or Melbourne (Somerton) (03) 9303 9900 – to make a booking and they’ll have you back on the road in no time.

Most suspension repairs can be done in the same day, minimising your downtime.

“To the trucking industry of Australia, Carrolls Suspension salutes you and we thank you for all you’re doing during these unprecedented times we live in right now,” said a spokesman.

“With Carrolls in your corner, you have a partner with over 50-plus years of experience and know-how with some good old-fashioned service and advice along for the ride.”

Carrolls is the specialist in truck, trailer, 4wd, motor home and bus suspension and offer a one-stop shop, from manufacturing to fitment and spare parts all under the one roof.

“At Carrolls we offer a full drive in drive out suspension service from repairing your broken spring to fitting it into your vehicle and getting you back on the road … fast.”

