Free COVID-19 tests for truckies
FREE COVID-19 tests for interstate heavy vehicle drivers will be available from today.
The tests will be available at the South Australian border at OTR Motorsport Park in Tailem Bend after two successful weeks of the program between SA Pathology, the Department of Health and the South Australian Road Transport Association, at Borderown.
SA Pathology recommends testing for interstate truck drivers, particularly those involved in livestock transport to abattoirs.
SARTA boss Steve Shearer said the program was being instituted as a proactive health promotion strategy to enable broader testing for COVID-19 and support early detection before it was spread in the community.
Any driver should consider having a voluntary swab even if asymptomatic, but particularly if experiencing any of the following symptoms at any time in the last four weeks:
- Acute respiratory infection eg cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose or fever
- Acute unexplained loss of smell or altered sense of taste
- New onset of headache, myalgia, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and who are close contacts of a confirmed case of COVID-19.
There is no appointment or booking required to access the service.
The collection, which consists of a nasal and throat swab, takes just a few minutes.
“Interstate truck driver” should be clearly marked on the collection form.
The laboratory testing is performed in Adelaide, with results available within 24 hours for metropolitan areas, and up to 48 hours for regional areas.
Testing is available at OTR Motorsport Park, 543 Dukes Highway, Tailem Bend 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.
Other testing locations include:
Drive Through Clinics (require GP referral)
- The Repat 216 Daws Road, Daw Park
- Hampstead Rehabilitation Centre 207-235 Hampstead Road, Northfield Tanunda War Memorial Hospital 15 Mill Street, Tanunda
COVID Clinics
- Flinders Medical Centre
- Lyell McEwin Hospital
- Royal Adelaide Hospital
Respiratory Clinics
- Adelaide Central Respiratory Clinic – 0401 142 608
- Athelstone Respiratory Clinic – 0482 050 687
- North Eastern Respiratory Clinic – 08 7089 5799
- Reynella Respiratory Clinic – 0478 455 771
Regional Clinics
- Balaklava Soldiers’ Memorial District Hospital
- Booleroo Medical Practice
- Burra Hospital
- Ceduna Hospital Clare Medical Clinic (CMC)
- Coober Pedy Hospital
- Crystal Brook Medical Practice
- Gawler Health Service
- Jamestown Hospital and Health Service
- Kangaroo Island Health Service
- Laura and District Medical Practice
- Maitland Health Centre
- Minlaton Medical Centre
- Mount Barker District Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital
- Mount Gambier and Districts Health Service
- Orroroo and District Health Service
- Peterborough Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital and Health Service
- Point Pearce Health Service
- Port Broughton Medical Practice
- Port Lincoln Hospital
- Port Pirie Regional Health Service
- Riverton District Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital
- Snowtown Hospital Tanunda War Memorial Hospital
- Victor Harbor – South Coast District Hospital
- Wallaroo Hospital and Health Service
- Yorketown Medical Practice