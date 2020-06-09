Free COVID-19 tests for truckies

Interstate truck drivers will now have access to free COVID-19 testing kits. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

FREE COVID-19 tests for interstate heavy vehicle drivers will be available from today.

The tests will be available at the South Australian border at OTR Motorsport Park in Tailem Bend after two successful weeks of the program between SA Pathology, the Department of Health and the South Australian Road Transport Association, at Borderown.

SA Pathology recommends testing for interstate truck drivers, particularly those involved in livestock transport to abattoirs.

SARTA boss Steve Shearer said the program was being instituted as a proactive health promotion strategy to enable broader testing for COVID-19 and support early detection before it was spread in the community.

Any driver should consider having a voluntary swab even if asymptomatic, but particularly if experiencing any of the following symptoms at any time in the last four weeks:

Acute respiratory infection eg cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose or fever

Acute unexplained loss of smell or altered sense of taste

New onset of headache, myalgia, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and who are close contacts of a confirmed case of COVID-19.

There is no appointment or booking required to access the service.

The collection, which consists of a nasal and throat swab, takes just a few minutes.

“Interstate truck driver” should be clearly marked on the collection form.

The laboratory testing is performed in Adelaide, with results available within 24 hours for metropolitan areas, and up to 48 hours for regional areas.

Testing is available at OTR Motorsport Park, 543 Dukes Highway, Tailem Bend 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Other testing locations include:

Drive Through Clinics (require GP referral)

The Repat 216 Daws Road, Daw Park

Hampstead Rehabilitation Centre 207-235 Hampstead Road, Northfield Tanunda War Memorial Hospital 15 Mill Street, Tanunda

COVID Clinics

Flinders Medical Centre

Lyell McEwin Hospital

Royal Adelaide Hospital

Respiratory Clinics

Adelaide Central Respiratory Clinic – 0401 142 608

Athelstone Respiratory Clinic – 0482 050 687

North Eastern Respiratory Clinic – 08 7089 5799

Reynella Respiratory Clinic – 0478 455 771

Regional Clinics