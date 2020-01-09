Free apprenticeships for automotive sector

Kai Bernard is an apprentice at Coachworks in Acacia Ridge.

AS FAR as young Kai Bernard is concerned, he’s definitely on a winning streak with his apprenticeship at Coachworks in Brisbane.

The 18-year-old, who is in the first year of his Certificate III in Automotive Manufacturing Technical Operations – Bus, Truck and Trailer at the vehicle and refurbishment company, said it was a great career move.

“It meant everything to me to get this apprenticeship,” he said.

“It will give me the skills I need to be a qualified bus builder. I can travel the world and take the qualifications with me,’’ he said.

He said one of the best parts of the job was seeing a bus he built out on the road.

Kai is just one of the many success stories of young Queensland workers finding their place in the world after undertaking an apprenticeship.

Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman said the Palaszczuk Government’s free apprenticeships for under 21s initiative had 139 qualifications on offer.

“We need more young Queenslanders to take up an apprenticeship to get the skills and training they need for the jobs now and into the future,” she said.

“There are 139 qualifications on offer in the industries where we know there will be jobs, and this includes 22 qualifications in automotive.

“Since July this year we have seen over 2,000 young Queenslanders sign up for a new apprenticeship and that number continues to grow.”

Kai said the first year of his apprenticeship had been a positive experience.

He encouraged other young people to do what he did and consider the opportunities once they finish school.

Coachworks general manager Scott Isaacs praised the new free apprenticeships for under 21s initiative because the program will help to meet future demands for more skilled workers.

“Every bit of incentive and assistance we can offer young people to encourage them to do a trade is vital,’’ Mr Isaacs said.

“It’s important that there is a focus on apprenticeships especially with the bus building and bus maintenance industry which is a growing industry.’’