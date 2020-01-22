Menu
Forensic tests truckie carrying $1M of drugs

22nd Jan 2020 8:39 AM

A SYDNEY man found in possession of $1 million worth of cannabis in Bangalow will undergo a forensic procedure to assist with the prosecution case against him.

Manh Thang Nguyen, from Marrickville in Sydney, was arrested during a RBT on the Pacific Highway near Bangalow shortly before 9am on January 16.

NSW Traffic and Highway Patrol officers will allege they stopped Mr Nguyen's truck due to the manner of his driving and submitted him to a roadside drug test, which allegedly returned a positive indication.

He was arrested, and his truck was searched, revealing 145 bags of cannabis with a street value of $1 million.

Mr Nguyen was charged with supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and two counts of drug possession.

Mr Nguyen will return to Byron Local Court on February 3 for the results of the forensic procedure before his matter is due back in court on March 23.

READ MORE AT THE NORTHERN STAR

byron local court cannabis northern rivers crime tweed byron police district
