Flash flooding blocks major Brisbane roads

A MAJOR northside arterial road is this morning blocked by floodwaters.

Northbound lanes on Gympie Rd at the intersection of Beams Rd at Carseldine are blocked and motorists have been urged to avoid the area.

There is also flooding southbound on the Bruce Highway on-ramp at Anzac Ave, Griffin.

Meanwhile "emergency works" on the Jindalee Bridge has forced the closure of the Centenary Hwy northbound.

Work to fix a burst sewer main is likely to take several hours.

Please be advised The Centenary Hwy is closed northbound at the Jindalee Bridge #Jindalee allow extra travel time on your AM commute as there are delays on alternate routes #bnetraffic https://t.co/X8t8yXwWNd — QLDTrafficMetro (@QLDTrafficMetro) February 6, 2020

Translink will be diverting all route 460 bus services due to the highway closure.

Delays are also expected on the Pacific Mwy with a crash at Greenslopes blocking two northbound lanes.

Traffic is backed up in both directions after another earlier crash in the same area.

Flash flooding caused traffic chaos across the city on Thursday and the situation is likely to repeat itself again today following more massive falls overnight.

Brisbane has received 92.6mm since 9am yesterday, while parts of the Sunshine Coast got more than 100mm in the same timeframe.

ROAD CLOSURES

Paradise Rd, Larapinta

Bruce Highway at Anzac Ave, Griffin

Sandy Creek Rd, east of Enterprise Plc, Yatala

Gutchy Ck Bridge on the Bauple Woolooga Rd, Gundiah

Peninsula Developmental Rd on the Laura River Bridge, Laura

Roma Taroom Rd, Taroom

