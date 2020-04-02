Fit, healthy UK truckie contracts COVID19

A UK truck driver who has been diagnosed with coronavirus wants other truckies to know that this is real, it's very serious and the impact was not just on him but the hospital, all of its staff and his whole family.

Mick Haslop's wife Tracy shared details of her husband's COVID19 fight in a Facebook page earlier this week.

She said 50-year-old Mick, who drives a truck all day long, all over the country, was fit, strong, healthy and never sick.

He thought he had a bad cold but a few days later he ended up in hospital, hooked up to a ventilator and was being treated for coronavirus.

"He fought for his life for five days and has never been so ill or close to death," Tracy said.

He is now recovering at home after receiving top class care from staff at The Royal Oldham Hospital.

UK truck driver Mick Haslop has been diagnosed with COVID19. He's pictured with his wife Tracy. PHOTO: Facebook

"Let's not forget here Mick is a key worker and put himself at risk for others as so many other carers, key workers and front line staff are doing right now," she said.

Mick's message to all out there was: "Please be bored, be restless, be resentful of being told what to do but please just do it - stay home and stay safe".

"If you have to go out, keep your distance, be it walking, shopping or even in the same house. Keep cleaning, keep your hands away from your mouth. Don't take silly chances and don't think for one minute it can't reach you or your loved ones."

Tracey said she was not a key worker and had been working from home and was also likely to have contracted the virus but have mild symptoms.

The couple's 15-year-old son wasn't showing symptoms, but could have it and risk being a carrier.

The family are isolating for 14 days.

"All three of us in our house had very different outcomes and are lucky, we hope yours is a positive outcome too," she said.

The National Cabinet in Australia yesterday announced new protocols to help keep truck drivers safe - you can read them here.