Menu
Subscribe
Login
Forest Glen/Mons Rd. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Forest Glen/Mons Rd. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
News

First look at Bruce Highway upgrade at Sunshine Coast

18th Mar 2020 10:02 AM

MAJOR upgrades will soon begin to transform two of the Sunshine Coast's notorious congestion hot spots, which intersect the Bruce Highway at key entrances to the region.

John Holland - Seymour Whyte Joint Venture was today announced as the major contractor behind the Bruce Highway Upgrade - Maroochydore Rd and Mons Rd interchanges project.

Preliminary utilities works are already under way and forecast to finish late April, with major works set to start in the coming months and be completed by late 2022.

Member for Fairfax Ted O'Brien said the $301.25 million upgrades would increase safety, capacity and traffic flow for cars, pedestrians and cyclists in the stretches which were known for bottlenecks and bingles.

Queensland's Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the announcement was an important milestone for the more than $2 billion worth of Bruce Highway upgrades happening in the region.

"The Bruce plays a major role in our state's economy and this is an exciting opportunity for local contractors to once again be involved in another major road project for the Sunshine Coast," Mr Bailey said.

READ MORE AT THE SUNSHINE COAST DAILY

bruce highway upgrade department of transport and main roads member for fairfax ted o'brien minister for transport mark bailey sunshine coast roadworks
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Business as usual for NHVR amid coronavirus spread

        Business as usual for NHVR amid coronavirus spread

        News NHVR boss Sal Petroccitto said despite the spread of coronavirus leading to uncertainty on many fronts of the heavy vehicle industry, business is as usual for the...

        NEW DATES: Sydney Build 2020 Expo to be held next year

        NEW DATES: Sydney Build 2020 Expo to be held next year

        News New dates have been announced by Monday, March 16

        Delays on M1 after truck crash leaves one dead

        Delays on M1 after truck crash leaves one dead

        News A body has been found inside a truck that rolled

        Upcoming truck shows postponed due to coronavirus

        Upcoming truck shows postponed due to coronavirus

        News TRUCK enthusiasts are going to have to wait until after the coronavirus spread is...