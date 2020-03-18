First look at Bruce Highway upgrade at Sunshine Coast

MAJOR upgrades will soon begin to transform two of the Sunshine Coast's notorious congestion hot spots, which intersect the Bruce Highway at key entrances to the region.

John Holland - Seymour Whyte Joint Venture was today announced as the major contractor behind the Bruce Highway Upgrade - Maroochydore Rd and Mons Rd interchanges project.

Preliminary utilities works are already under way and forecast to finish late April, with major works set to start in the coming months and be completed by late 2022.

Member for Fairfax Ted O'Brien said the $301.25 million upgrades would increase safety, capacity and traffic flow for cars, pedestrians and cyclists in the stretches which were known for bottlenecks and bingles.

Queensland's Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the announcement was an important milestone for the more than $2 billion worth of Bruce Highway upgrades happening in the region.

"The Bruce plays a major role in our state's economy and this is an exciting opportunity for local contractors to once again be involved in another major road project for the Sunshine Coast," Mr Bailey said.

READ MORE AT THE SUNSHINE COAST DAILY