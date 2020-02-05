Fire trucks to lead this weekend’s Rise Above Cancer Convoy

IN A SPECIAL tribute, Rural Fire Service volunteers will be leading this weekend’s Rise Above Cancer Convoy.

Rise Above chief executive officer Melissa Gardner said having the 20-odd fire service vehicles leading the convoy was the ACT community’s way of thanking them for their hard work during the bushfire disaster.

“I suppose it’s a way for them to say thank you, and well, they’re all volunteers who deserve a bit of limelight. They were off fighting fires while we were at home sipping our champagne on Christmas Day,” she said.

It’s full steam ahead for the convoy, which is the charity’s major fundraiser for the year, is set to head off early in the morning on Sunday, February 9, in Beard, near Queanbeyan, before departing at 9.30am to arrive at the Exhibition Park in Canberra.

Following the convoy, a family fair will be held at EPIC, which will include live entertainment, childrens activities, amusement rides and plenty of food outlets.

Rise Above - Capital Region Cancer Relief, provides financial assistance and support to cancer patients and family residing with them within the ACT, Queanbeyan and surrounds.

Following last year’s convoy, which raised $378,000, Ms Gardner said if it wasn’t for the truckie and bikie community, “Rise Above wouldn’t be here”.

Organisers said the convoy was limited to 400 truck participants and spots were almost full.

Starting on Copper Crescent, Baird the convoy will travel along Norse Road, Canberra Ave, Hindmarsh Drive, Monaro Highway, Majura Parkway, Morshead Drive, Parkes Way, Caswell Drive, Gungahlin Drive, Sanford St and then Flemington Road to EPIC.

Find more details about the event here.