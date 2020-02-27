Menu
Roger Lassen (Left) Managing director of Filpro Australasia with outgoing Managing Director of Powerdown Bruce Gatgens (Right).
Filpro strengthens position in the aftermarket industry

27th Feb 2020 9:58 AM

FILPRO Automotive, a supplier of automotive aftermarket products, acquired a manufacturer of ride control components, Powerdown Australia, on February 18, 2020.

Under the acquisition agreement, Powerdown will continue to manufacture and/or distribute all current Powerdown branded OEM and aftermarket products for trucks, heavy commercial trailers, buses and light commercial vehicles; and RAW 4x4 branded products for four-wheel drive vehicles.

The announcement was made at the annual sales conference in Newcastle by the founder and outgoing managing director of Powerdown, Bruce Gatgens.

Roger Lassen, managing director of Filpro Automotive Australasia, will be taking the reins, by incorporating Powerdown into the Filpro Automotive group.

Filpro Automotive is a leading supplier of automotive aftermarket products, with established warehousing and distribution networks within New Zealand and Australia.

The Group’s manufacturing capabilities and extensive distribution network will greatly expand the availability of Powerdown’s suspension products to customers in Australia, New Zealand, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and the US.

