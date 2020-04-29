Fighting for a diverse industry

Sarah Woodruff is one of the ATA's diversity program participants.

AS A YOUNG woman in a male dominated industry, Sarah Woodruff has just about seen it all.

Working in livestock, there are the odd cracks about her gender and age, but the worst is the people that make her feel she’s not capable of doing her job.

Nothing is overly rude, but she said it’s more like they always want to be around to make sure she’s not going to get hurt.

“If it was your average male, they’d be nowhere in sight,” the 24-year-old said.

While she said most people were respectful, the best thing she said she had to do was “grow a set of shoulders and let it go”.

While it’s challenging, she said, it hasn’t scared her from pursuing the career she loves. In fact, it just makes her want to work harder and prove her worth.

She doesn’t discourage others from getting involved and encourages it.

“Have a crack and don’t’ worry about what anyone thinks,” she said.

“It’ll be hard work, it is hard work, especially in livestock – compared to general freight you have to put up with more middle-aged men who are harder to deal with.”

Working for Tate’s Transport in Richmond, Tasmania, for the last three years, after cutting her teeth doing casual farm labour, Sarah, has built up a reputation in the Tasmanian industry as someone who is trustworthy, passionate and capable.

She regularly contributes to the Tasmanian Livestock Transporters Association by attending meetings and providing input to discussions and activities.

While she wants to support greater diversity in the livestock and rural industries, which she says are quite challenging, she said she does what she can to promote them as a professional and viable career choice.

But she said one issue she’s been particularly vocal about was fighting for better facilities for truckies.

“One thing that is lacking in Tasmania is toilets accessible to truck drivers,” she said.

Her drive to help make the industry better has seen her named as one of the 10 participants in the 2020 Trucking Diversity Program run by the Australian Trucking Association and Teletrac Navman.

The groundbreaking initiative will celebrate the industry’s diversity and develop diversity champions.

They will learn how to create change and facilitate diversity in their workplace and community, share personal insights, develop a marketing campaign that showcases diversity within the industry and develop a strong professional network with like-minded individuals.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the face-to-face workshops will go ahead at a date to be determined, however the program has launched online.

Every Wednesday, a video profiling one of the participants will be rolled out on social media.

Teletrac Navman director of marketing Megan Duncan said it had been fantastic to see the response to the program since its launch.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the interesting mix of program participants, who really cover a broad spectrum of diverse backgrounds and roles in the transport industry. The program outcomes will be truly exciting,” she said.