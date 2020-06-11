Fee freeze will help provide relief to industry

Fee increases will freeze on all NHVR-provided services until January 2021.

THE National Heavy Vehicle Regulator has today announced it will freeze fee increases on all NHVR-provided services until January 2021.

NHVR Chair Duncan Gay said helping the industry through this difficult period had been a priority for the regulator, with the fee freeze the latest in a series of initiatives aimed at assisting operators through the pandemic.

“We recognise this has been a tough period for many operators and now more than ever we want to encourage heavy vehicle businesses to focus on their safety and that of other road users,” Mr Gay said.

“This fee freeze is a small way the NHVR can help in providing financial relief to more than 20,000 heavy vehicle businesses using NHVR’s services.”

The freeze will apply to all National Heavy Vehicle Accreditation Scheme (NHVAS) module and nominated vehicle fees.

The NHVAS provides flexibility in managing fatigue and concessions for mass and maintenance for operators that have robust and compliant management systems.

There are currently around 7,500 heavy vehicle operators accredited across 12,300 modules. The Maintenance module applies to more than 115,000 heavy vehicle units, while the Mass module applies to more than 43,000 heavy vehicles.

The fee freeze will also apply to permit applications where the NHVR coordinates more than 70,000 heavy vehicle access permits a year, liaising with state, territory and local governments.

Fees for Victorian escort services will also be frozen until January 2021, while the cost of a new Written Work Diary will remain at $25 for 2020-21.

The NHVR has undertaken a number of recent changes to assist operators during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including protocols and maps for driver facilities, waiving amenity restriction on curfew permits, extending supplementary work diary time limits, extending the three-year limit for the transition to modern rear marker plates and temporary changes to the NHVAS audits, fatigue medicals and the delivery of training for fatigue courses.

