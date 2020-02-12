Fatigued about rest areas

Rest areas like the one at Mt Ousley in NSW are an example of how rest areas could be.

WE already know that the approach to fatigue management in the industry is about the bare necessities.

The ideal that whilst on the road you can find time to eat, time to shower, and then get adequate rest in a seven hour time frame is ludicrous. All you feel is tired and those in charge are all talk and very little action when it comes to how we manage the combined fatigue load of drivers across our industry.

I am watching with interest the debate raging about rest areas, about caravan owners in truck spots and the anger that that is creating. Will the fines work? Only if there is enough resources to actually police the rest areas.

Like everyone else the TWU have been calling for properly adequate rest areas based on the contribution they make to fatigue management and road safety.

We have strongly advocated to Roads and Transport Ministers for better rest areas, we have had some reaction. Rest areas like the one at Mt Ousley in NSW are an example of how rest areas could be. Safety legislation states that Drivers must have clean facilities that are hygienic, accessible and suitable, plenty of parking for a range of heavy vehicles, separate caravan / car areas, especially on major tourist routes, safe entry and exit points, and suitable lighting. Rest areas need to be at regular intervals on all major and minor routes enabling drivers to manage breaks and their journey times that already affected by lengthy loading or fuelling delays.

It is generally the case that only the bare necessities are placed in rest areas, often only a garbage bin, which in some cases has not been emptied.

Employers must consult with their drivers on fatigue management. The TWU is seeing more drivers sent on line haul, in a day cab, clearly against the guidelines set by the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator and the rules around fatigue management. Where do you adequately rest in a day cab?

You might be stuck in a sleeper with no airconditioning and any truck that drives BFM or AFM should be fitted with a sleeper cab that has at least an evaporative cooler or airconditioning, it is a necessity not a luxury.

The TWU would like to add that the top of the supply chain could move to lift the standards on rest areas, Mining companies, the big retailers and construction companies can put their hands in their pockets and pay for good, accessible facilities. Some of their commercial gain needs to be rolled back into safety for heavy vehicle drivers that carry their loads.

Roadhouses and Service stations are an important part of fatigue management, good and reasonably priced food with well-maintained amenities contribute to the proper management of fatigue. We are still missing adequate rest areas for local drivers, in our cities, places for heavy vehicles to park up and take their break.

Employers and governments need to drop the “too hard basket” excuse when it comes to the fatigue management and safety of our drivers, a safer and fairer industry for drivers in 2020 is not much to ask for.