Fatal crash brings Princes Fwy traffic to a standstill

Emergency services at the scene of the fatal crash.

THE Princes Freeway remains closed this afternoon, more than seven hours after a horrific crash that claimed a man's life.

The multi-vehicle crash, which happened just before 6am today near the Kororoit Creek Rd exit, is believed to have involved a number of cars and a truck.

All lanes are closed outbound at the M80 Ring Road, with police and emergency services on scene.

Victoria Police spokeswoman Antoinette Pearse said the Major Collision Investigation Unit was now on scene and investigating the cause of the multi-vehicle accident.

It is believed a Ford Ranger ute towing a trailer collided nose-to-tail with three other cars at 5.50am.

The collision caused one of the vehicles, a Kia sedan, to veer across the freeway, when two trucks collided with the vehicle.

The man, the driver of the Kia, died at the scene and is yet to be formally identified.

No one else was injured in the crash and the drivers of the other vehicles are assisting police.

