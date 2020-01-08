Farmers’ smiles made it worth it says selfless truckie

THIS is a good news story. It's about our industry stepping up and giving.

Much like the hay runners and the convoy for kids, The Caring For Our Farmers water run is a positive story.

We can't solve the water problem but what we can do is show the farming communities that we care and more importantly provide some hope to those who are struggling.

We are all aware that the only thing that will fix the drought is rain.

The water run was inspired by many things.

Obviously, the need, but also the fact, that if it could be done with hay then why not with water.

This basic idea set me off on a two-month rollercoaster. I decided I was going to make it happen, more than that, I was going to make it happen before Christmas!

I've been doing things on social media for a while, my #aminutewithmick segment on Twitter has occasionally caused quite a stir.

Water convoy

I've crossed paths with media people as a result of some of my tweets and comments, so unsurprisingly my friends got behind me and the project and it took off.

I'm not going to go through the boring details and the ups and downs of this project or who joined in when.

There were plenty of frustrations and letdowns along the way but these were outweighed by the many people in this industry and in our associations who went far and above anything I had a right to ask for and without them my idea wouldn't have become a ­reality.

My partner and family who supported me also fall into that category.

I've been around trucking for a long time and it never ceases to amaze me that people in our industry are so willing to help ... all you have to do is ask.

From owner-drivers to large corporates, volunteers giving their time, equipment, drivers, services and cash ­donations.

Filling up for the convoy.

Our GoFundMe page has raised more than $75,000 and continues to keep ticking up.

Finalising details, loading trucks, rental gear to sort out and getting the water made the week leading up to the run a hectic one.

Thankfully, we sourced the water from several places. We did have a few dramas along the way as we were unsure whether would be able to get all the bottled water collected that was being supplied from up near Peats Ridge due to fires.

With all the hard work done, we kicked off well before dawn on Saturday morning to meet up at the northbound Caltex on the M1 to Newcastle.

While we were there a couple of Highway Patrol cars turned up to wish us well and assisted us back out onto the highway.

I met a lot of people who until then had been voices on the phone.

Before too long we were off to Murrurundi for our first ­delivery. We unloaded 40 pallets of bottled water onto the ground at the Wilson Memorial Oval and it was all gone in a couple of hours. There were also 1000 litres of chemicals donated to the local pool.

We moved on to Coonabarabran. I was one of the last to arrive at the Showground and by the time I got there the mission was in full swing.

The plan was coming ­together.

I'd sent three trucks up early so the local water carter we'd arranged to help had something to work with.

The convoy snakes its way toward the farmers.

We peeled open the curtains on a load of bottled water and started handing that out and a forklift supplied by a local company was unloading donated IBC's onto farmers' utes and tankers transferring water to a couple of local delivery trucks.

This went on into the night. There were plenty of locals and a big BBQ was underway.

It was a memorable experience for many of us.

Sunday morning dawned hot and dry. At the beginning of this project I'd promised a load of water to a lady at ­Baradine.

The time had come to keep that promise.

Five truck loads wandered out there accompanied by ­another load of bottled water and a rigid loaded with Christmas gifts and other items ­donated to the drought pantry.

My load was pumped out near Baradine. I met a family, enjoyed a cuppa and spent some time sitting talking with a farming family whose stories, smiles and gratitude made all the hard work and frustrations worthwhile.

water convoy

This isn't over. There's more to come.

Whether I continue to ­organise or contribute in ­another capacity remains to be seen but there will be more.

To view the pictures and videos made by those on the run or updates on what is happening please visit Caring For Our Farmers on Facebook and give us a share while you're there.

Also consider supporting the Let's Send Them a ­Truckload cause in Queensland.

My friend Rachael Eddy has been doing amazing things for the Granite Belt with her group.

Visit Caring For Our Farmers' Facebook page to also view the Sky News coverage of the event by host Chris Smith who was along for the ride.