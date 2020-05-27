Family needs help to save home of terminally ill truckie

VETERAN Queensland truckie Mark Svoboda, 64, wasn't supposed to live past today.

After somehow surviving a horrific workplace accident in February, in which he was crushed by 1.5 tonnes of timber sleepers, doctors recently discovered an aggressive tumour in his stomach.

It was so far advanced, there was nothing more doctors could do but keep him comfortable and out of pain.

Mark is now at home receiving palliative care with his loved ones in the place he cherishes most - the Warwick house he shares with wife Laurie.

After so much reconstructive surgery - he broke more than 50 bones in the unloading tragedy - and then the cancer, daughter-in-law Tamara Selfe tells Big Rigs that it's a miracle the father-of-five is still with them.

"He wasn't supposed to last this long, so every day now is a blessing," she said.

All she and partner Michael Svoboda can do now is allay Mark's fears of losing his home to the bank after he passes.

Son Michael loved to ride along with dad every chance he got.

So, they've started a GoFundMe page, titled Dad Mortgage Assistance After Tragic Work Accident, hoping that they can give him some peace of mind in his final days.

"We started it to show him that he's not alone in what's going on," Tamara.

"At the moment, he thinks nothing will be done and his wife will be left with nothing.

"We thought that the GoFundMe page was a really good way to ease some of that stress he might be feeling."

If you can help the family reach their $10,000 target, click here, where you can also read more about truckie Mark's brave fight.