Experienced truckies are like ‘gold dust’ right now

Joel Helmes
23rd Apr 2020 3:50 PM

THE road transport industry has been calling out for quality truck driver candidates to fill positions for years, however, recruiters say COVID-19 dramas have taken things to a whole new level.

With these new and expanded roles has come a big increase in people looking to come into the industry from other fields, but there could be one big hurdle to overcome for these prospective fresh faces to the transport game – a lack of experience.

Optimal Recruitment managing director Julie Lawther said they had seen a variety of new job openings for truck drivers in recent times, especially in the retail sector, as organisations ramp-up deliveries.

“Experienced heavy vehicle drivers are like gold dust at the minute,” Julie said.

SEEK, one of Australia’s biggest online job boards, said job opportunities across “essential services’ retail, including truck driver positions and warehouse staff, have increased.

There have also been many more job applications coming in.

It appears the additional positions that are coming up are often being sought by people who previously have been working outside of the industry.

1800drivers.com.au boss Phil Emmerton said applications had been coming in thick and fast, however, often there was one stumbling block for those looking to become a truck driver.

“We have seen a definite spike in applications from candidates who have lost work in other industries and are hoping to gain employment driving,” he said.

“Unfortunately many have the license but no appropriate experience.”

Interestingly, experience, or a lack of experience, also runs deeper than just new truck driver candidates.

Phil said just having experience as a delivery driver might not cut it in these highly sought-after positions.

“We cannot assign a candidate who has experience delivering parcels in a two-tonner to a client who is chasing someone experienced with refrigerated goods for example.”

Logistics recruiter Driver Hire Australia said listings for supermarket delivery drivers in particular increased as the COVID-19 situation turned more serious, and the demand has stayed consistent.

Senior consultant Craig Trethewey said the big trend has been the amount of interest shown in jobs by people traditionally employed outside of the industry.

“I have seen a large increase in inquiries from people who see transport as a safe alternative and are looking to change.”

But he says that doesn’t necessarily mean there will be a job offer.

“Like any profession, companies still want people with recent experience, drivers medicals, and solid work history.”

Despite the experience issue being a possible stumbling block, the recruitment experts we spoke to said that doesn’t mean “outsiders” and those from within the industry who are looking to progress their career, shouldn’t try to secure a new position.

They all agreed that ensuring your resume is up to date, including all licenses, qualifications and professional experience, is vital.

Optimal Recruitment’s Julie Lowther said being flexible was also a big advantage.

“Be prepared to work your way into an organisation, for example, roles that start off as casual can become permanent for the right people.”

