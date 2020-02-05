Menu
GREAT COMPETITION: The Australian Road Transport Heritage Centre tractor pull includes some strong competition.
News

Expect strong tractor competition

5th Feb 2020 6:00 AM

THE Australian Road Transport Heritage Centre’s upcoming annual truck show, tractor pull and swap meet will feature a smorgasbord of historic tractors and other vehicles.

Held in February in Gundagai in NSW, not too far from the country’s capital of Canberra, the show’s main event is the tractor pull, which will feature historic vehicles.

It attracts truck drivers and tractor enthusiasts from not only the surrounding areas but all parts of the Riverina, southern NSW, northeastern Victoria and western Sydney.

The comp will have seven categories for tractor participation and three sledges.

The event, held at the Gundagai Showground and Racecourse complex, has grown over the past few years and with 49 tractors involved in last year’s pull, the competition is very strong.

With the drought and major bushfires to the south and southeast of Gundagai, it is hoped people might enjoy some lighthearted country entertainment.

Organisers gave a special mention to their supporters, particularly Hungry Jacks South Gundagai, Gundagai SES and the Showground Trust for their help.

The Australian Road Transport Heritage Centre also runs the Hume Highway Truck Drivers Reunion Dinner and Sylvia’s Gap Run on the June long weekend. This year’s theme is logging.

