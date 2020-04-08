Exemption keeps freight moving across New South Wales

AN IMPORTANT exemption to COVID-19 restrictions will ensure roadhouses, roadside rest areas and dedicated truck stop facilities remain open to the truck drivers who are helping to keep the movement of essential goods flowing.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said the exemption in the Public Health Order will ensure heavy vehicle drivers can safely and comfortably take their mandated fatigue management breaks.

“Due to recent COVID-19 restrictions, eateries, roadside stops and lounges were closed which meant our heavy vehicle drivers did not have a place to safely and comfortably eat, sleep or use the bathroom,” Mr Toole said.

Changes made to the Public Health (COVID-19 Restrictions on Gathering and Movement) Order 2020 under the Public Health Act 2010 following a decision by National Cabinet, will ensure truck drivers can continue to make stops at roadhouses and truck stops.

“From big business to farmers, retailers to consumers, we all rely on our goods getting to us in a safe and efficient manner and this exemption will help truck drivers do that,” Mr Toole said.

“This outcome supports all heavy vehicle drivers who are working extremely hard and travelling across NSW delivering supplies to supermarkets, pharmacies, petrol stations and other essential services.

“The safety of all heavy vehicle drivers is essential during this unprecedented time.

“The freight industry has stepped up to support all communities across NSW during this time by doing all it can to meet the unprecedented demand – and this is one way the NSW Government is supporting them to continue that task.”