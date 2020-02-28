Menu
Ever thought to use your truck as a BBQ?

28th Feb 2020 2:53 PM

CONSIDERING how much Aussie’s love a good barbecue, it was totally surprising to us to find that this truck and barbecue combo hails from the United States.

Veteran truckie and Texas resident Terry Folsom featured on the Ridiculous Rides show on the Barcroft Cars YouTube channel for his 1997 Peterbilt.

A Texan truck driver has created the world's largest barbecue pit on wheels. PHOTO: Barcroft Cars YouTube
What’s so special about it you ask? Well, it’s got a 76-foot (23m) barbecue grill/pit trailer that he says is the biggest in the world.

A Texan truck driver has created the world's largest barbecue pit on wheels. PHOTO: Barcroft Cars YouTube
In the video Terry says the trailer weighs 80,000 pounds (36,287kg) and can cook 8000 (3,628kg) to 12,000 pounds (5443kg) of meat at a time.

You can check out the video here

