Enough is enough: TWU

This is a call to action against those companies who send out a driver with a truck that is not safe.

This is a call to action against those companies who send out a driver with a truck that is not safe.

This is a call to action against those companies who send out a driver with a truck that is not safe. The TWU knows there are too many who run transport companies with very little regard for the safety of their drivers.

Will you help support the people you work with? Will you say enough is enough? Too many drivers are copping court cases, penalties and the blame, because some companies are incompetently managing safety, training and work conditions.

We have seen too many incidents where faulty brakes, and other bad maintenance issues leave a driver at great risk on public roads. A couple of weeks ago we asked Fairfield City Council to explain their failure. Council fined a truck driver, delivering concrete, at what we understand to be a council job site with no traffic management in place. We still are waiting for a proper response.

The NSW Police recently pulled over a truck aiming to give the driver a random breath test. Instead they found that the driver was at risk because safety requirements had allegedly not been followed by the company.

The truck was carrying five tonnes of chemicals so dangerous that it required protective safety equipment, including breathing apparatus to be on board. The equipment was not on board.

The fire extinguisher on the truck was empty. There was a training issue as well, with the driver unaware of the safety rules he needed to know.

We accept that drivers have a share of the safety responsibility, but when a driver is not supported by the company he is working for, then it’s time to ask the questions again.

Legally enforceable changes are required to ensure driver safety and that is not just in the driver’s cab. Why are we not seeing the full force of legal enforcement?

The National Heavy Vehicle Regulator recently commenced a prosecution that was against a transport company director “for failing to exercise due diligence to ensure the company complied with its safety duty.” Yet despite that, too many truck drivers are dying at work, 10 this year alone (at time of writing).

It’s clear to the TWU that the enforcement threat is not getting through. To quote Australian Senator Glenn Sterle, too many “buckets of crap” are still on our roads with truck drivers sent out in them. Truck Drivers and other road users are in danger every day on the road from negligence that is fixable.

We need you to be involved. We need more than a voluntary code of safety as proposed by organisations like NatRoad. We need a plan in place that ensures everyone contributes to the shared responsibility for a safer and fairer transport industry from the top of the supply chain, the clients, all the way down.

The TWU has a plan. We must have industry-wide standards. Negotiations are now under way with individual companies aiming to ensure fair, safe jobs, safe rates and conditions for all transport workers every day. Become involved, talk to your local TWU branch.