Mr Stevens demonstrates his magnetic ‘powers’.
News

Electrocuted truckie left with magnetic ‘powers’

16th Dec 2019 9:29 AM

WHEN truck driver Rodney Stevens was twice shocked by 22,000 volts of electricity three years ago, he was left with serious injuries and a bizarre side-effect: he became magnetic.

As he lay in a hospital bed, Mr Stevens, 44, who feels lucky to be alive, found that he could pick up and dangle a series of spoons in the air, magnetically attached to his fingers.

Mr Stevens had come into contact with an unseen overhead power line when he climbed on top of a B-double truck, at night, to do a routine check on his load of cattle in January, 2016.

When he stood, up, after bending down checking cattle in the truck's second trailer, he came into contact with the overhead power line and was given a severe electric shock.

Rod Stevens in hospital
Rod Stevens in hospital

As a result of the electricity passing through his body and exiting through his feet, Mr Stevens had to have two toes amputated.

Mr Stevens's lawyer, Meghan Rothery of Maurice Blackburn, said the height line of the overhead power line later was found to be below current standards.

Mr Stevens now wants to warn other drivers and trucking companies of a life-threatening risk, but avoidable risk.

