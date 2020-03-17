‘Efficient freight networks critical to the economy’

Funding will help councils continue to upgrade and replace bridges which have been damaged or are deteriorating, along with improving key heavy vehicle infrastructure. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

COMMUNITIES affected by the recent bushfires will be assessed as a priority under Round 5 of the Federal Liberal and Nationals Government's Bridges Renewal Program and Round 7 of the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said these two funding rounds worth a combined $300 million would help councils continue to upgrade and replace bridges which have been damaged or are deteriorating, along with improving key heavy vehicle infrastructure.

"It's been an incredibly difficult start to the year for so many of our regional communities, particularly those suffering from drought and bushfires," Mr McCormack said.

"Many bridges and roads were damaged in the fires which is why we are continuing to work closely with Local Councils and State and Territory Governments to prioritise and fast-track projects which can be delivered quickly.

"But of course, these funding rounds are open to all areas - both city and country - and we'd like to see applications from right across the nation.

"No matter where you live, the Federal Liberal and Nationals Government is investing in our road infrastructure to help Australians reach their destinations sooner and safer."

Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz said new infrastructure projects means jobs.

"It means more people spending money in local shops and cafés which will provide a huge boost to bushfire-affected economies and also those struggling through drought," Mr Buchholz said.

"Efficient freight networks are critical to the national economy and this funding forms part of the Federal Government's commitment to keeping heavy vehicle drivers safe and improving our road network.

"This is why we increased annual funding for both of these programs by a combined $50 million in the last Federal Budget.

"Under these programs, proponents can apply for funding of up to 50 per cent of project costs for up to five projects."

For application forms and details about the programs go here and here.

The Federal Government is providing $640 million to the Bridges Renewal Program from 2015-16 to 2022-23, with an ongoing commitment of $85 million each year following and $508 million to the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program (HVSPP) from 2013-14 to 2022-23 financial year.

This forms part of the Government's nation-building $100 billion pipeline of infrastructure projects busting congestion and getting Australians home safely.