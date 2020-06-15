Menu
Sector One Sim Racing e-sports racing are trying to help those in the transport industry.
E-racing is here to help you

Kate Dodd
15th Jun 2020 1:08 PM

A TRUCK driver with an unusual hobby has come up with a way to help the industry through the tough times of the coronavirus.

David Sharp is part of an Ipswich e-sports racing team, Sector One Sim Racing.

“With so much uncertainty with the COVID-19 situation, I know a lot of transport companies are struggling,” he said.

One of the racing cars.
“I would love for us to be able to promote any local transport companies in the area for free during the season, adding their business logo to our new team livery.

“I’m a truck driver myself, so I know the struggle in 2020. We’re happy to help.”

The competition is live each Sunday on YouTube, with participants using the PlayStation 4 platform to race other drivers from around the country online.

David said it was very popular, with thousands of viewers from all around the world tuning in to watch.

While he said there weren’t many available spots left, if any local companies were interested in some free advertising, to get in touch.

“All we need is unwritten consent to use the business logo for the Sector One Sim Racing admin team, and we’re away.”

You can watch the stream here.

