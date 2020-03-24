Dubbo blitz nets a wide range of breaches

THREE drivers belonging to the same company were stopped on three different days during the recent Operation Impact and they all were either charged or infringed with one driver having critical fatigue breaches, police said.

The operation was held on March 16 to 20 with Traffic Taskforce officers and Transport for NSW inspectors inspecting 70 vehicles in Dubbo.

Police said 50 traffic charges were handed out including severe and critical fatigue offences, suspended/cancelled drivers, mid-range PCA and severe dimension breaches.

More than 20 heavy diary administrative infringements were issued, as well as three loading offences, one intercept identified, one length breach, one critical hours work breach and one minor work hours breach.

Other incidents of note included one operator having poor loading practices during a stationary enforcement stop.

“Items of general freight in a B-double were not restrained at all, the load had shifted, and items were damaged as a result.”