Menu
Subscribe
Login
NSW Police operation at Dubbo March 2020
NSW Police operation at Dubbo March 2020
News

Dubbo blitz nets a wide range of breaches

24th Mar 2020 9:57 AM

THREE drivers belonging to the same company were stopped on three different days during the recent Operation Impact and they all were either charged or infringed with one driver having critical fatigue breaches, police said.

The operation was held on March 16 to 20 with Traffic Taskforce officers and Transport for NSW inspectors inspecting 70 vehicles in Dubbo.

Police said 50 traffic charges were handed out including severe and critical fatigue offences, suspended/cancelled drivers, mid-range PCA and severe dimension breaches.

More than 20 heavy diary administrative infringements were issued, as well as three loading offences, one intercept identified, one length breach, one critical hours work breach and one minor work hours breach.

Other incidents of note included one operator having poor loading practices during a stationary enforcement stop.

“Items of general freight in a B-double were not restrained at all, the load had shifted, and items were damaged as a result.”

nsw police force police operation road transport industry truck drivers
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        This Queensland council to install public toilet soap

        This Queensland council to install public toilet soap

        News Sunshine Coast Council will install and maintain soap dispensers in all public toilet facilities across the region to help combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)...

        Police target risky behaviour at level crossings

        Police target risky behaviour at level crossings

        News RISKY driver behaviour at level crossings will be targeted by police in support of...

        COVID-19 AID: $100k for operators who can’t pay wages

        COVID-19 AID: $100k for operators who can’t pay wages

        News New rescue package gets a big tick from the Australian Trucking Association.

        Logan truckie a hero after citizen's arrest

        Logan truckie a hero after citizen's arrest

        News BIG Rigs social media followers have labelled a Queensland truck driver a “top...