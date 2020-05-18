Drug use only heightens the risk on our roads, says top cop

Operation Impact was held at the Pine Creek Heavy Vehicle Inspection Station from May 11-15.

THE transport industry cannot afford to become complacent in terms of workplace drug testing, says New South Wales’ top traffic patrol cop chief inspector Phil Brooks.

“Combining drug use with other offences such as speed tampering, fatigue, and other infringements, only heightens the risk on our roads,” he said.

CI Brooks comments come after last week’s Operation Impact blitz at the Pine Creek Heavy Vehicle Inspection Station at the Pacific Highway at Bundagen.

During the week-long probe, from May 11-15, police stopped 175 trucks and breath tested each driver, conducted 100 random drug tests which returned only three positive roadside tests.

CI Brooks said incidents of note included a heavy rigid driver testing positive to methamphetamines, a driver of a five-tonne Pantech truck testing positive to cannabis, a driver of a B-double returning a positive breath test and a driver of a light vehicle returning a positive test to cocaine after being detected exceeding the speed limit.

As part of a “notice to produce” investigation, a heavy vehicle driver was stopped at the 12 Mile inspection station where he was issued with eight infringements for work diary offences after the driver’s logbook was inspected.

NSW Police Traffic Highway Patrol and Command chief inspector Phil Brooks.

CI Brooks said to have one driver alone be identified with eight work diary and fatigue offences was not only an issue for that driver, it was also an issue for that operator, those customers and all in the Chain of Responsibility.

“Sadly, we have seen other examples where CoR has been an issue for operators, leading to entirely preventable fatalities, and also the closure of those businesses.

“The penalties are severe, and the industry needs to consider the right approach to CoR.

“Now is the time to become compliant, it is when we arrive at a crash, and then conduct compliance inspections, that it too late for not only that business, but their employees, and all those that rely on the movement of freight.”

Police also conducted 25 engine control module downloads with three found to be non-compliant and six charges relating to fatigue were issued, as well as 140 traffic infringements for work diary, load restraint and failing to enter heavy vehicle checking station.