Drivers want to be treated with respect

What do you think can help livestock drivers?

BETTER signage and respect were the two main reforms Big Rigs social media followers wanted when it came to making life better for livestock drivers.

Drivers raised their concerns after the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator called for feedback on future safety reforms across the livestock supply chain.

Jason Spencer asked for more signage on country roads and Alan Jones insisted that the states and territories put funds into repairing the road system.

Harry Kay said drivers get treated like “second class citizens by their employers, the public, the consignees and by the authorities until heaven forbid you make a mistake and they want to hold us to account as professionals”.

“Be consistent, think of us as professionals, treat us like professionals and behave as though we are professionals and I’m sure it will be the benefit of everyone.”

Submissions to the Livestock Supply Chain Review close on April 24, 2020.

To respond to the issues raised, visit www.nhvr.gov.au/consultation.