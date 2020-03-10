Menu
Subscribe
Login
A truck has rolled in a crash on the Bruce Highway at Forest Glen this morning.
A truck has rolled in a crash on the Bruce Highway at Forest Glen this morning.
News

Driver trapped as truck rolls in Bruce Hwy crash

10th Mar 2020 9:01 AM

CRITICAL care paramedics are at the scene of a serious car and truck crash on the Bruce Highway at Forest Glen.

Reports say the truck driver was trapped and is being treated on scene now for facial and arm injuries.

Paramedics are also assessing a woman in her 20s who was in the other vehicle. She is also in a stable condition.

Drivers have been warned to expect long delays as all lanes of traffic are affected. Witnesses have reported extensive delays as emergency services clear the crash.

bruce highway crash rain truck truck driver wet weather
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        11 top truckin’ things to do

        11 top truckin’ things to do

        News Are you looking for something fun and truck related to head to?

        What to do when leasing out your trucks

        What to do when leasing out your trucks

        News Recently the NSW Supreme Court was asked to clarify when an owner who leases their...

        Truckie's saviour after NT mozzie plague

        Truckie's saviour after NT mozzie plague

        News This truckie helped anyone without hesitation

        How can the job be made safer for livestock drivers?

        How can the job be made safer for livestock drivers?

        News THE NHVR is calling for feedback on future safety reforms across the livestock...