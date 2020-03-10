Driver trapped as truck rolls in Bruce Hwy crash

A truck has rolled in a crash on the Bruce Highway at Forest Glen this morning.

A truck has rolled in a crash on the Bruce Highway at Forest Glen this morning.

CRITICAL care paramedics are at the scene of a serious car and truck crash on the Bruce Highway at Forest Glen.

Reports say the truck driver was trapped and is being treated on scene now for facial and arm injuries.

Paramedics are also assessing a woman in her 20s who was in the other vehicle. She is also in a stable condition.

Drivers have been warned to expect long delays as all lanes of traffic are affected. Witnesses have reported extensive delays as emergency services clear the crash.