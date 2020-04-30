Menu
Shane Bell
Shane Bell
Driver: Prisoners in jail get more conveniences than truckies

Alf Wilson
30th Apr 2020 6:00 AM

FIFTY year old Shane Bell reckons prisoners in jails had more conveniences than truckies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shane who goes by his nickname “Belly”, drives a Kenworth 904 for M & K Rural Projects out of Killarney.

“At least they get to eat a meal together and watch television which we can’t do at roadhouses because of the virus’s social distancing laws,” Belly said.

After that laws were relaxed allowing truckies to eat roadhouses providing they abided by social distancing.

When I saw Belly, he was sitting in his cabin tucking into takeaway food he had purchased at the BP Cluden Roadhouse.

Belly had transported machinery from Brisbane which was headed for western Cloncurry along the Flinders Highway.

“I’ll also have a backload of a F350 ute,” he said.

A truckie for 30 years, Belly said there aren’t enough rest areas for drivers.

“A lot of the times we have to pull up on a gravel pad and caravans get all the luxuries at rest areas because they take up the parking space,” he said.

Belly reckons the road between Walgett and Coonamble in NSW is the worst he gets along.

“It is terrible and you are flat out doing 60kmph in a road train,” he said.

The Kenworth wasn’t the normal truck Belly drives around.

“Mine is a Kenworth 909 but it needed repairs to the differential,” he said.

When the coronavirus situation passes, Belly can’t wait to have some time off and enjoy a meal and coldie at his favourite pub, the Commercial in Killarney.

Belly also possesses a great sense of humour as evidenced by his reply when I asked did he have any good advice to people to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“Yes, tell them not to drink any Corona beer,” he said with a wry grin.

