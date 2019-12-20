Driver lucky to be alive as truck rolls down 50m embankment

A TRUCK driver is very lucky to not be seriously injured after his truck rolled 50m down an embankment yesterday.

A Fire and Rescue Lismore spokesman told the Northern Star that a water carrier truck rolled on Terania Creek while delivering much-needed water to residents.

The crash happened on Lawler Road at Terania Creek about 3pm yesterday.

"The truck rolled 50m down the embankment and the driver escaped unharmed, he managed to climb out of the truck himself and is very lucky to have walked away," the spokesman said.

He said the R&R Hazman team were also on site due to the amount of diesel contained in the trucks fuel tanks.

"We don't want hundreds of litres of fuel to spread into the bush or the waterways," he said.