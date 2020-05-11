Driver fined after police uncover incorrect documents

A truck driver was fined after police found he was carrying the incorrect paperwork for the dangerous vehicle he was driving. PHOTO: NSW police.

A TRUCK driver who had delivered a load of 24,000 litres of unleaded fuel has been charged and will appear in court after police found he hadn’t updated his paperwork properly.

The driver, a 49-year-old man from Picton, was in an International prime mover towing a fuel tanker semi-trailer, and was stopped by the Hawkesbury Highway Patrol on Railway Road North, Mulgrave, north of Sydney, on May 8, for mobile breath testing and a compliance inspection.

After police identified the tanker was empty, they found the driver had not amended the documents to correctly reflect that the fuel and been unloaded and the tanker carried vapours.

Police said had the vehicle been involved in any incident, the incorrect information contained within those documents would have greatly impacted the response required by emergency services.

“The risk posed by an empty fuel tanker is vastly different from that of a fuel tanker,” police said.

Further inspections by police and RMS officers identified defects with the combination and safety equipment that was outside the required inspection period.

Inconsistencies were also found in the driver’s work diary and showed he had been working when he had recorded periods of rest and that he had worked for a period longer than permitted.

The heavy vehicle was escorted to Penrith Heavy Vehicle Inspection Station where a director of the transport company, a fuel distributor from South Western Sydney, attended and was interviewed.

As a result, the driver was directed not to drive a heavy vehicle for a period of 24 hours.

He will appear before Windsor Local Court at a date to be set for the offences of “Make false or misleading information in a work record”, “Driver, fail to record information after commencing work” and “Provide false or misleading information in a Transport Document”

Investigations are continuing into the transport company involved by both police and the Environmental Protection Authority, with further action likely.