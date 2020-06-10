Driver cops $4636 fine after taser found in his truck

The driver was arrested and taken to the Dareton Police Station.

SPEEDING, drug use and possession of a taser are just some of the offences a truck driver was fined $4636 for.

The driver of a Victorian registered heavy vehicle combination loaded with a large tractor and tractor rims was stopped on the Sturt Highway west of Eusto by the Barrier Highway Patrol on June 7 at 11.30pm.

Police tested the 33-year-old Western Australian driver for drugs and alcohol and he returned a positive drug result.

After searching the vehicle, police allegedly found a Redline Escort EX radar detector and what appeared to be a taser.

Police also found another radar detector and a second work diary under his name.

The driver was given a 24 hour prohibition from driving, pending a final drug analysis and drug driving charge and the truck was issued a red label defect for Engine Control Module Download.

While inquiries are still continuing about the possession of the taser, the driver will be charged with possess more than one written work diary and issued with the following infringements: