Driver cops $1413 fine for bad behaviour around truck

Police have fined a man after he allegedly drove negligently around a truck in Sydney's west.

About 5.15pm on March 16, 2020, a man in a Holden Commodore was driving north on Roper Road, Colyton, when he allegedly tried to merge into a right turning lane – towards the M4 – and collided with the front of a truck.

As the truck driver was turning onto the M4, the Commodore driver allegedly sped in front of the truck, before braking repeatedly several times.

Police will allege this forced the truck driver to brake heavily to avoid a crash.

During the incident, the Commodore driver also allegedly leaned out of his window and yelled at the truck driver, nearly crashing into a concrete barrier.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Command were notified of the incident and commenced an investigation under Strike Force Puma.

Following investigations, strike force investigators yesterday issued several fines to a 47-year-old Greystanes man, including:

Negligent Driving – $457, three demerit points

Not turn right from multilane road from right lane – $268, two demerit points

Enter marked lane not give way to vehicle in lane – $344, three demerit points

Part of body outside window or door – $344, three demerit points

Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy, Commander of the state’s Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, said the alleged behaviour was dangerous and unacceptable.

“The heavy vehicle operator came straight to us, with the Dashcam footage, which clearly identifies not only what is a stupid act, but also clearly identifies the driver, and the registration of his vehicle,” said Assistant Commissioner Corboy.

“Those that engage in this sort of high-risk behaviour should expect other road users to send their vision to us, where we will take action, in order not only to change driver behaviour, but to prosecute such drivers off our roads.”

“That driver now faces $1413 in fines, and the loss of 11 demerit points, all for putting himself and others at great risk.”

“With the road toll currently at 109 lives lost, this driver, and others need to be doing more to keep us all safe on NSW roads.” Assistant Commissioner Corboy said.

Strike Force Puma was established in June 2018 to target drivers with a history of licence offences and a repeated history of drink and drug driving offences, and drivers with extreme and erratic behaviours.