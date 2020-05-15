Drive now pay later offer for Mercedes-Benz trucks

PAYMENT DEALS: Mercedes-Benz is doing its bit to help buyers get through the coronavirus.

MERCEDES-BENZ Trucks has introduced a ‘Drive Now, Pay Later’ program to support its customers in this tough economic climate.

Provided by Mercedes-Benz Financial, the program offers customers who purchase a Mercedes-Benz on-highway truck a 90-day repayment-free period.

Eligible customers can defer payments for two months, while Mercedes-Benz will pay the third monthly payment on their behalf. Terms and conditions apply to the offer, which is valid for on-highway models purchased before July 31.

The ‘Drive Now, Pay Later’ program comes in addition to a free Best Basic service plan offer that covers eligible new trucks for five years or 800,000km, whichever comes first.

Actros models also come with 12 months free access to MB Telematics, a locally-develop telematics program.

Mercedes-Benz Trucks Director, Andrew Assimo, said the ‘Drive Now, Pay Later’ offer is designed to help customers get on with their business.

“The Mercedes-Benz Actros is well established as a truck that saves money every kilometre it travels with remarkable fuel efficiency, long service intervals and advanced safety technology,” he said.

“This offer represents another way that Mercedes-Benz Trucks can help our customers succeed in a difficult environment.”

Customers who purchase now may also qualify for the Federal Government’s Backing Business Investment stimulus package that offers instant asset write-offs, or 50 per cent accelerated depreciation deductions for applicable purchases.

Mercedes-Benz Financial is also able to offer customers a range of financial truck ownership solutions including a popular program called Agility Guaranteed Buy-Back.

It guarantees the future value of the truck based on the selected term and kilometre allowance and means that when the agreement comes to end the customer has the option to trade-in, retain or return the truck to Mercedes-Benz Finance at the guaranteed future value amount.

Service plans, which were introduced in Australia by Mercedes-Benz Trucks back in 1979, give customers the assurance that their vehicles are serviced by factory-trained technicians using genuine parts and lubricants in order to remain in top condition.

Under the current service plan offer, customers also have the option of upgrading to the Complete Service Plan at a reduced rate.

For full terms and conditions regarding these offers, click here.