‘Don’t wait to make a claim’: Insurance expert

WE at TBI totally understand why so many operators don't report a claim when it happens, and the insurers also understand. BUT, unfortunately for you, that does not mean the insurer will or should accept a late claim.

The reason why it is important to report an incident as soon as possible after it has occurred, is called "Prejudice" (a legal term used in all insurance policies)

Example 1: An insurer may be prejudiced if say, you hit a kangaroo and put a 2 inch crack in the bonnet, and you were quoted $2500 to repair it, but you're too busy and don't get it fixed or report it.

Six months later your work has slowed down so you decide to make a claim to get that crack repaired, but because of the vibration from driving the crack has tripled in size and will now cost $7500 to repair.

Because of your delay in having your repairs completed you have "prejudiced" your insurer, because it will now cost them 3 times as much as what it should have cost if it had been repaired just after it happened.

Example 2: You don't have the crack repaired and it weakens the structure of the bonnet. As you're driving along the road, a large piece of fibreglass breaks off and hits a car behind you causing that car to run off the road. In this example you may have prejudiced the insurer because if you had repaired the crack the risk of a large piece of fibreglass breaking off would have been minimised and would not have had caused damage to the car behind. For the sake of not having a small repair done for $2500 it could potentially cost tens of thousands of dollars unnecessarily.

Basically, your lack of action or delay in reporting a claim or having the damage repaired has the potential to cause more damage to your own equipment and possibly other third parties.

Finally another form of prejudice against your insurer maybe in the form of a claim recovery, this is where a third party is at fault.

Your insurer pays for the repairs on your vehicle however because you had taken too long to lodge your claim, the third party may have changed all of their contact details from the contact details that they had provided you at the time of the incident, making it very difficult for your insurer to recover the cost of the claim from the third party.

In this scenario, you will have also prejudiced yourself, because the cost of the claim may be reflected in a higher insurance premium at renewal because your insurer could not recover the money lost through the claim.

In summary, it's always best to report all incidents and/or potential claims at the earliest possible time - at the very least, discuss it with your broker.

Before we sign off

We would like to congratulate Big Rigs magazine and all of its hard working staff for their many years of publishing a magazine that has always provided us with a good read to take our mind off the hectic day we have had, usually while we have the nose bag on at pretty much any truck stop in Australia.

TBI Insurance however, are not going anywhere and will continue to help with any questions you may have regarding insurance. Please follow us on Facebook here, and flick us a question anytime you like.

Finally, to the men and women of transport, keep on doing what you do!

Without You, We'd Be HUNGRY, NAKED & HOMELESS!

Important: All information contained within this article should be considered as General Advice Only. This advice should only be considered as General in Nature and its intent is only to prompt the readers to investigate their own individual insurances. It has been prepared without taking into account the readers own individual objectives, financial situation or needs. Because of that, before acting on the above advice, the client or any persons should consider its appropriateness (having regard to their objectives, needs and financial situation) and seek further independent advice from their own financial advisor.