Do you want to trial hydrogen fuel cells?

IT’S no secret that the transport industry is one day going to have to move away from using fuels like diesel to power vehicles.

While that day is not here yet, and will not be for a few years to come, the Western Roads Federation will soon be running a trial of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

Boss Cam Dumesny is looking for interested members to be involved.

“There are two types of alternative fuel sources we can look at to replace diesel,” Mr Dumesny said.

“One is the battery electric option but the problem there is every time you want to increase the battery charges, the battery gets bigger and bigger.

“The alternative is hydrogen – it’s not the Hindenburg. It’s basically hydrogen on one side going through a membrane that produces electrons to power an electric motor and has a waste output of water, that is my simple description.

“For the road industry, the benefit is that it has 236 times the energy density of batteries (i.e. more go juice for the same weight) and it refills as fast as diesel so no overnight charging.”

Mr Dumesny said the WRF was progressing discussions on a concept pilot and was looking for members who were interested in this sort of new energy technology.

He said diesel was still going to be the major fuel source at the moment, but in the long term decisions needed to be made to get involved early to make the technology work for the industry.

“We’ve got a lot of younger (drivers and owners) in their 30s or 40s who are interested,” he said.

“Ultimately if we can tie it into the urban areas in light freight delivery around our cities – there’s been a huge increase in home delivery and coming out of COVID-19, there’s been online retail pushes up to 30 per cent and I don’t think that’s going to go away. There’s going to be some push back on diesel so if we can look at cleaner options it will help with access in theory.”

The WRF’s push to investigate how the technology can work for the industry comes not long after Daimler Truck AG and Volvo Group announced their partnership to develop, produce and commercialise fuel cell systems for heavy-duty vehicle applications and other use cases.

The common goal is for both companies to offer heavy-duty vehicles with fuel cells for demanding long-haul applications in series production in the second half of the decade.

You can get in touch with the WRF here.