Do you want to help improve the industry's image?

Bethany Magill, a logistics assistant at Magill Transport in Parkes, NSW, and 2019 Daimler Future Leader, is a passionate advocate for encouraging more women into the industry.

ARE you someone who is proud of your industry, celebrates diversity and wants to help improve the industry's image?

If that sounds like you, you should apply to participate in the Australian Truck Association's new program, the 2020 Teletrac Navman Driving Change Diversity Program.

The program, which was launched last week, will consist of filming participant stories in their workplace, two days of diversity training and marketing campaign development workshops from March 31 - April 1, 2020, participation in Trucking Australia 2020, in Cairns from April 1-3, 2020 and an industry marketing and promotional campaign.

ATA chair Geoff Crouch said while Australia was experiencing a big shift in the perception of transport, there was still a lot of ground to cover when it comes to diversifying the workplace.

"Data shows the average Australian truck driver is a 47-year-old male, with females accounting for only three per cent of the driver workforce, and close to 60 per cent of truck drivers are aged 45 years or older," he said.

Teletrac Navman Australasia marketing director Megan Duncan said they were excited to be partnering with the ATA to "champion change in transport" and their aim was to support an "inclusive industry made up of all people from diverse communities".

The program has received the support of the Australian Government, with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack saying the Federal Liberal and Nationals Government was committed to fostering a diverse trucking industry workforce.

"We understand changes are needed to attract more young people and women to this important line of work by offering a wider range of training and career opportunities," he said.

Federal Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz applauded the ATA's diversity initiative.

"The transport sector is now a professional industry undergoing significant technological and safety improvements that provide attractive and worthwhile jobs and careers," Mr Buchholz said.

"New opportunities created the forecast increase in the national freight task means the industry's workforce of the future will need to include Australians from all backgrounds."

HOW TO APPLY

Participants must be involved as an owner or employee in a trucking business that is a financial member of an ATA member association or TruckSafe.

A participant could also be a direct member of an ATA association that offers individual membership.

For a list of ATA associations, visit www.truck.net.au/associations.