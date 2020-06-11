Do you know who made this tribute to Mal Cleary?

THANKS to COVID-19 rules, it was hard for the Mt Isa community to say goodbye to Mount Isa trucking legend Mal Cleary.

While the funeral was a small, private one attended by family, son Greg Cleary was deeply touched to find a beautiful tribute to his father at the cemetery.

The tribute featured photos of Mal and his late Dawn, who died in 2017, and a story about their achievements that appeared in an industry magazine.

Greg said he didn’t know who put it together, but he wants to find out who it was to thank them for their well wishes.

“I’d just like to thank them, it was a wonderful gesture and it showed us how much they were thought of and so highly regarded,” he said.

“It made us proud to be a Cleary and have the name. It was really really lovely that everyone held them in such high regard. They were so well liked in the trucking community and industry and Mt Isa.”

Greg Cleary found this beautiful tribute to his father Mal after his funeral.

Mal was farewelled with a salute of trucks on June 3 after he died the Saturday before of advanced dementia, aged 84.

Mal started his transport career in 1956 in Cloncurry, before moving to Mount Isa with his late wife Dawn in 1960.

He worked for Thiess Bros and then later did the Camooweal to Lake Nash Mail run for 34 years before moving into livestock transport as MJ Cleary & Co.

Mal and Dawn, who are featured in the National Transport Hall of Fame, went into retirement in the early 2010s.

Greg said he had contacted a number of people to try and find out who made the tribute and had posted in a number of trucking Facebook groups.

“There was one post I found about Dad and there were about 90 to 100 comments about how [my parents] were wonderful people, they had a great business and always looked after their customers, nothing was ever too much trouble, they were honest, hardworking and down-to-earth people who were very much loved.”

If you know who made the tribute, let us know at editor@bigrigs.com.au.