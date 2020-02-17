Do you have an idea that could change transport safety?

The PAL Crate was funded in a previous round of funding from the Heavy Vehicle Safety Initiative. It assists with loading/unloading livestock.

THE National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR) is reminding groups to submit their funding applications for Round 5 of the Heavy Vehicle Safety Initiative (HVSI) before the Friday, February 21 deadline.

NHVR chief executive officer Sal Petroccitto said the Federal Government had provided $5.48 million in 2020-21 for projects that improve heavy vehicle safety, under round five of the program.

"This is the last week to get in your applications for the HVSI - our program which targets projects that can deliver real safety benefits for the heavy vehicle industry and all road users," Mr Petrocitto said.

"We've got some great projects underway, targeting everything from compliance in the supply chain to driver mental health and education programs about driving safely around trucks.

"If you have a project or program, education or awareness campaign, or materials that increase safety awareness and compliance and you need funding or support to make it happen, we want to hear from you.

"We know that Government doesn't have all the answers when it comes to road safety and this is a great opportunity to get implementable, value-for-money projects from across the community off the ground."

The HVSI program has already delivered $17.3 million for 62 grants over the past four years.

To be eligible for funding projects must be implementable, commence in the 2020-21 financial year and be completed by June 20, 2023.

For more information or to view the Submission Guidelines visit www.nhvr.gov.au/hvsi