Des says coronavirus has made some differences

IT IS always a total pleasure to catch up with my long-time friend Des Meier from Karuah, a frequent visitor to Tasmania.

At the time he was at the depot in Thornton and is now days driving a Hornby Transport Services’ 2013 K-100 with a 500 Cummins upfront and towing a quad axle tipper.

“We cart shred from here to either Rooty Hill, or sometimes Port Kembla, and that keeps us pretty busy and it’s a good job so far,” he said.

“I’ve only been here for seven weeks at the moment but I’m liking it fine, though I admit I am looking forward to running a bit further afield soon!”

Des had previously driven for Kalari for about 25 years running all over, both out of Portland and later, for the last seven years or so running out to the mines in Queensland and New South Wales until Kalari sadly lost their work recently.

“In fact I have worked pretty well Australia all over with the sole exception of the Northern Territory, and I have always loved the job.

“This one however is day work so far which gives me the opportunity to get home nights, and that’s a new experience for me that I am gradually adjusting to.

“The onset of the coronavirus has certainly made some differences, though from my point of view we are coping pretty well driving professionally.

“If you are a truck driver you can still find places like the Twin Servos where you can even sit down to a hot meal, well distanced of course, and only one chair to a table, and most places we stop you can get a take away and certainly a hot drink.

“So at the moment you could say I am fairly happy and contented just now.” We asked him about how he spent his time off, and he added: “Well I am still hanging out to get back to Tasmania for a bit of trout fishing along those amazing rivers, but at the moment that’s out of the question! So I am enjoying the good life here at Karuah and it is a pleasant place to be “locked down” in with nice scenery and riverside walks, and I am getting on with renovating my cabin, in fact at this rate I will soon be finished!”