Demand is at unprecedented levels

COMPANY director Darren Nolan, of Gatton-based Nolan’s Interstate Transport, has never seen anything quite like it.

When Big Rigs called amid the peak of the COVID-19 panic-buying last week, the winner of the 2019 Woolworths Large Carrier of the Year Award was at full throttle keeping up with an unprecedented demand.

“The volumes are much larger than Christmas and New Year, and I believe every transport company is in the same boat,” said Mr Nolan.

“We’re working double-time to firstly make sure the vehicles and staff are safe and loaded, and DC’d and delivered, where we can, as much as we can.”

Mr Nolan said there will continue to be ‘choke points’ through the supply chain because of the volume spikes, but the widespread scrapping of council curfews has mitigated the hold-ups.

Nolan's Transport director Darren Nolan.

He was just thankful that Nolan’s new Sydney hub was now open for business to help meet the demand.

With his focus squarely on keeping staff safe while getting products to the shelves, he said it’s been difficult to think of the long-term impacts the pandemic might have on the industry.

“We have to get through this, we are the lifeblood of the industry,” he said. “We can’t afford to go down, otherwise the country doesn’t eat.”

At the Brisbane Port, the family-run Dionysius Transport was also not feeling any negative impacts from the pandemic – far from it. As Big Rigs chatted with general manager Ashley Dionysius he booked another 80 jobs and was well on track to record another good month.

“We’re trading as per usual, which is kind of weird with all this chaos happening around us,” said Mr Dionysius whose company celebrates its 40th year in business in 2020.

He said the quarantine restrictions haven’t resulted in containers getting stuck on board the ships because the bulk of his orders are taking longer than 14-days to arrive from overseas.

Mr Dionysius said the warehouse is already full, and the order book is already filling up nicely for April already.

Meanwhile, he’s focused on making sure his drivers and staff stay healthy. “Because we’re on the front lines and meeting customers, we have had to put new procedures in place around signing proof of deliveries and having hand sanitisers for all the staff.”

Wickhams

Darren Eather, director of Wickham Freight Lines, told the Warwick Daily News that the steep increase in deliveries has offered a glimmer of hope in the midst of coronavirus panic. The extra transportations mean a need for more drivers, giving him the opportunity to employ qualified locals who may otherwise be struggling.

“We want to support our local community, which is what we’re always trying to do first,” Mr Eather said. “(The spike) has only been going for about a week, in line with the panic-buying we’ve been seeing across local supermarkets.”

“It’s nothing in particular, just groceries in general across all the different retailers we work with.”

However, Mr Eather said the circumstances surrounding coronavirus were changing so quickly, he would be wary of depending too much on the sudden surge.

“Some of our customers are up and some of our customers are down, but we don’t expect the spike to last for too long. Once the demand outgrows the supply, everything will go back to normal.”

Other sectors of the Warwick trucking and freight industry were also grateful for the business – though its sustainability remains unknown.

Steve Mundey, owner of Southern Downs Milk Supply, said while the milk industry was yet to have a real surge, there was a definite increase in demand for easy-to-stockpile supplies like long-life milk.

“For us, there’s not been a great extra demand, but everyone does seem to be getting a whole lot of the long-life products,” Mr Mundey said.

“I know all the long-life has gone off the supermarket shelves, and we are definitely still selling a bit more fresh milk as well.”

For Mr Mundey, the nature of the coronavirus outbreak is changing so quickly, it’s almost impossible to tell how sustainable this level of demand is.

“Yeah, anything is possible. You wouldn’t have thought toilet paper would be in short supply for the last month, yet here we are.”

When Big Rigs called amid the peak of the COVID-19 panic-buying last week, the winner of the Woolworths Large Carrier of the Year Award was at full throttle keeping up with an unprecedented demand.

“The volumes are much larger than Christmas and New Year, and I believe every transport company is in the same boat,” said Mr Nolan.