The crash has caused major delays blocking the M1 in both directions. Picture: Bill Hearne
News

Delays on M1 after truck crash leaves one dead

17th Mar 2020 8:55 AM

A BODY has been found inside a truck that rolled and caught fire on the M1 in Sydney's north early today.

The Daily Telegraph reported that police discovered the body, believed to be that of the driver, after they were called to the southbound lanes of the M1, near Church Street overpass in Mount Kuring-Gai about 2.30am following reports of a fire.

On arrival, police found a B-double that had slammed into the medium strip and tumbled before catching fire - sending the truck's wool load up in flames.

The fatal crash blocked the M1 in both directions due to the debris scattered across the motorway.

A crime scene has been established and investigations are underway.

 

fatality m1 sydney truck truck driver
