Decision understands current hardships: ATA

The Australian Trucking Association (ATA) has welcomed the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator’s move to freeze increases on all NHVR-provided services until January 2021.

ATA CEO Ben Maguire congratulated the NHVR on the decision and said it would provide financial relief for trucking operators.

“With the bushfires and now COVID-19, the trucking industry has been hard pressed this year,” Mr Maguire said.

“34 per cent of the trucking operators we surveyed have seen their business activity fall due to the pandemic.

“The NHVR freeze will provide more breathing space for operators as restrictions ease and activity increases,” he said.

The freeze will apply to all National Heavy Vehicle Accreditation Scheme (NHVAS) module and nominated vehicle fees.

The freeze will also apply to permit applications, Victorian heavy vehicle escort services and the cost of new work diaries, which will continue to be $25.

“The decision demonstrates the NHVR’s support for industry and understanding of the hardship many businesses are facing,” Mr Maguire said.

“This year has been very challenging, but our great industry will bounce back,” he said.