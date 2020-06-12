Dean loves his K-108

“I STARTED the day running down to Margate to load this 18 tonne Franner Mobile Crane, and I’m now on my way back to Western Junction with it, and after that I’m sure looking forward to getting home and knocking off after one very cold and wet day!”

Dean Holmes from Cressy told us the other day when we caught up with him taking a welcomed hot cuppa and refreshment break at Mood Food, Bennett’s 24 hour Caltex Truck stop on the Midland Highway just north of Kempton.

The roadhouse is functioning well supplying the road transport world with hot food and drinks during the pandemic.

He was driving his “Holmes Heavy Haulage” 2008 K-108 with a 550 Cat Assert upfront and towing a drop-deck trailer at the time.

“I’ve had this business for five years now, and am really enjoying it,” he said.

“I’ve been on the road for about 16 years now, and it has been a lifestyle that seemed tailor-made for me, so no real regrets at all. We are happily keeping busy at the moment and all is going well all around, and that’s about all you can ask for!”

We asked him about time off, and he replied: “That’s that rare time when I try to go bush, whenever I can, after attending the maintenance and bookwork, just me and my three dogs!”