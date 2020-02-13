Dayco wins parts supplier award for the second time in a row

Dayco Australia Managing Director and Vice President Aftermarket Asia Pacific, Arnold Mouw, Dayco Global Aftermarket President, Bruno Vallillo and Dayco Vice President of Global Industrial Business Yann Taurel with their two consecutive Burson Auto Parts Supplier of the Year Awards along with their top three Bapcor /BNT Finalist Award.

DAYCO Australia has been presented with the company’s second consecutive Burson Auto Parts Supplier of the Year Award at the Bapcor Supplier Awards Dinner held at Melbourne’s prestigious Park Hyatt Hotel on Tuesday, February 4.

Dayco Australia has once again gained this prestigious accolade against strong local and global supplier competition, voted by Australia’s preferred trade supplier of automotive parts. In addition to receiving this award, Dayco Australia was also ranked in the Bapcor New Zealand/BNT top three finalists for the New Zealand Supplier of the Year Award.

“We were delighted to win this award last year and we were very proud to have won it against such strong competition. To win it again this year is truly an outstanding achievement,” said Dayco Australia Managing Director and Vice President Aftermarket Asia Pacific, Arnold Mouw.

“It is also a tribute to the hard-working team that we have at Dayco Australia.

“We were up against the best of the best, so this award speaks volumes for the efforts of our entire team both at our head office and distribution centre in Hallam and our dedicated team at Wagga who have ensured that our product quality and supply continues to meet and exceed the expectations of our largest customer.”

Bapcor Chief Operating Officer Jeff Nicol, Dayco Australia Managing Director and Vice President Aftermarket Asia Pacific, Arnold Mouw, Executive General Manager - Burson Trade Craig Magill, Dayco Australia Business Development Manager James Barrett and Bapcor Chief Executive Officer Darryl Abotomey.

Dayco Australia’s recent extension and modernisation of its Hallam (Victoria) based warehousing and distribution centre has also ensured that Burson Auto Parts and all of Dayco’s Australian and New Zealand based customers are provided with the most extensive Dayco aftermarket product range along with excellent customer service.

“Dayco Australia continues to extend the boundaries of excellent customer service and this award reflects the efforts of our Australian team to ensure customer satisfaction. We strive to be the supplier of choice for all of our customers around the world, so for Dayco Australia to achieve this with Burson Auto Parts across two consecutive years is outstanding,” Dayco Global Aftermarket President, Bruno Vallillo said.

The entertaining cocktail and dinner event in Melbourne gathered most of Burson Auto Parts’ and Bapcor group company suppliers, making it an enjoyable night of networking and socialising.

Bapcor Chief Executive Officer, Darryl Abotomey, provided a detailed briefing relating to the current and future plans for the ever growing Bapcor group of companies, which now has an unparalleled footprint of 1,000 locations across Australia and New Zealand.

Dayco Australia is honoured to be recognised for a second consecutive year as the Burson Auto Parts Supplier of the Year.