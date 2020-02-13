Menu
Dashcam footage depicts the terrifying moment two trucks collided on Waterfall Way this week.
News

Dashcam shows smash on black spot road

13th Feb 2020 8:53 AM

A STRETCH of road that recently claimed two lives within just a week continues to draw criticism, with shocking dashcam footage of a two truck collision making the rounds on social media.

The footage from Monday morning, uploaded by long-serving truck driver Peter Pitkin, shows the moment a Pantech truck slipped off the edge of Waterfall Way on the Mid North Coast, before swerving in front of an oncoming truck when the driver attempted to correct the vehicle.

The passenger side of the Pantech can then be seen colliding with the front of the oncoming truck.

The two drivers and a passenger escaped serious injury.

Mr Pitkin was not involved in the accident, but the fellow truck driver was one of the first on scene to assist his colleague. 

He told The Advocate he has been driving between Armidale and Coffs Harbour for over 26 years now and has been lobbying to have the crash black spot fixed.

