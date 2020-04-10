Damian could get a tyre call-out at any time

DAMIAN Haggatt can expect a call out at any time of the day or night to change a tyre on a truck.

The 32-year-old Damian works for Beaurepaires Townsville and Big Rigs saw him in action beside the Townsville Port Access Road on March 6.

He was changing a tyre of a Western Star which had travelled from the outback 500km away and had a leaking tyre.

“We change or fix up 100 tyres a month and many are at the location where the trucks are. A call could come any time and I once had one at 2.30am,” he said.

Damian could be called upon to travel to Ingham which is 110km north, to Charters Towers 130km out west or the Burdekin 100km south.

“I have been here for two years but have done it for a total of 17 years and was at Hervey Bay before,” he said.

A supporter of the Sydney Bulldogs in the NRL, Damian enjoys 4WD activities and fishing.

“I have caught fish at Alligator Creek or in waters off the Townsville Port,” he said.

His service is much appreciated by the many drivers he assists.